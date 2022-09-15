Spurs news: Hammon is one win from the WNBA title, Keldon gives back, Spurs tour Hemisfair, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but here's some Spurs news and notes you may have missed.
KELDON JOHNSON GIVES BACK TO HIS HOME
Spurs' Johnson recently went back home to Virginia to host a basketball summer camp with family and friends.
And from the looks of it, it was a success and meant the world for Keldon!
PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER FAN GIVEAWAY
SPURS TOUR HEMISFAIR
A few members of the team soaked in all San Antonio has to offer and made their way to Hemisfair grounds recently.
Malakai Branham, Isaiah Roby, Blake Wesley, Tommy Kuhse, and Jordan Hall took time to get to know San Antonio.
BECKY NEEDS ONE MORE WIN TO BE A CHAMPION
Aces head coach and former Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon needs one more win to secure the 2022 WNBA title for Las Vegas.
The Aces are up 2-0 against the Sun and tonight is Game 3. Fans can watch at 8:00 P.M. CDT against Connecticut.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOSH
Happy birthday to Josh Richardson. He turns 29 years old today!
ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET AND GREET WITH FANS
The start of the Spurs 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.
And as the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.
THE ALAMODOME WANTS YOU TO MAKE NBA HISTORY
I think the folks over at the Alamodome are giving you a "small" hint about packing the Dome next season to chase the NBA record books.
SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: EUGENE JIMENEZ
Eugene is a big Spurs and a San Antonio Educator. He recently said he and his wife will definitely be at the Alamodome for the Spurs' throwback game next season.
