Spurs news: Hammon is one win from the WNBA title, Keldon gives back, Spurs tour Hemisfair, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but here's some Spurs news and notes you may have missed.

Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.

KELDON JOHNSON GIVES BACK TO HIS HOME

Spurs' Johnson recently went back home to Virginia to host a basketball summer camp with family and friends.

And from the looks of it, it was a success and meant the world for Keldon!

Going back to where it all started 🙌



Take a trip back home to Virgina with Keldon Johnson as he hosts a basketball summer camp alongside his close family and friends in his 𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 pres. by @FrostBank.

All new Spurs Story drops this Friday! pic.twitter.com/g8s9eiKJYI — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 14, 2022

PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER FAN GIVEAWAY

Make sure to listen to this Friday's episode of Locked On Spurs as there will be another fan giveaway that will definitely be in demand.

San Antonio's Fantastic Sam's has generously donated a $100 gift certificate for one lucky winner!

Be sure to tune in to find out how to win.

The next @LockedOnSpurs off-season fan giveaway is courtesy of @FThssa . They donated a $100 gift cert for one winner of the next LOS giveaway contest. Listen to this Friday episode of LOS to find out how to win 👍👍 . #porvida #nba #sanantonio #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/ZL1z8WVeEk — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) September 12, 2022

SPURS TOUR HEMISFAIR

A few members of the team soaked in all San Antonio has to offer and made their way to Hemisfair grounds recently.

Malakai Branham, Isaiah Roby, Blake Wesley, Tommy Kuhse, and Jordan Hall took time to get to know San Antonio.

BECKY NEEDS ONE MORE WIN TO BE A CHAMPION

Aces head coach and former Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon needs one more win to secure the 2022 WNBA title for Las Vegas.

The Aces are up 2-0 against the Sun and tonight is Game 3. Fans can watch at 8:00 P.M. CDT against Connecticut.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOSH

Happy birthday to Josh Richardson. He turns 29 years old today!

ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET AND GREET WITH FANS

The start of the Spurs 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.



And as the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.

Check it out:

THE ALAMODOME WANTS YOU TO MAKE NBA HISTORY

I think the folks over at the Alamodome are giving you a "small" hint about packing the Dome next season to chase the NBA record books.

LET'S MAKE HISTORY SAN ANTONIO!

The current NBA record for attendance at a regular season game is 62,046. The Alamodome will be set up to hold 65,000 fans for the "Back Home in the Dome" game on January 13, 2023. Come on out to show your Spurs spirit!



🎟 https://t.co/SNxYKS0FmL pic.twitter.com/62neM6aek0 — Alamodome (@Alamodome) September 13, 2022

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: EUGENE JIMENEZ

Eugene is a big Spurs and a San Antonio Educator. He recently said he and his wife will definitely be at the Alamodome for the Spurs' throwback game next season.

Two, Lovely Wife and I will represent! — Eugene Jimenez (@eajimenez147) September 14, 2022