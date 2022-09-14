Spurs visit Alamodome ahead of the much-anticipated regular season game

A few players went to see where they'll be playing next season for one fun night.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will be heading back to their old playing grounds next season for one magical night.

The Spurs will be back at the Alamodome for one "home" game away from the AT&T Center on Jan. 13, 2023, for the "Back Home in the Dome" event.

It will be a chance for older Spurs fans to relive their days watching the team play downtown and for the newer fans to experience a game in the Alamodome.

This is all part of the team's 50th-anniversary celebration in San Antonio which is taking part all season long.

Ahead of the big game, a few of the younger Spurs players (who likely may not recall watching the team play at the Dome) stopped by to see where they'll be lacing up their sneakers next season.

Malakai Branham, Isaiah Roby, Blake Wesley, Tommy Kuhse, and Jordan Hall took time to get an inside look at the Alamodome.

LET'S MAKE HISTORY SAN ANTONIO!

Fans are eagerly waiting for this throwback game and once tickets went on sale, they sold fast.

Spurs fans went on social media to show off their tickets for the anticipated game but the good news is that tickets are still available for that game versus the Warriors.

You can still be a part of team history next season as well as push the Spurs into the NBA record books by breaking the all-time league attendance record for a single home game next season.

