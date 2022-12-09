Check out this custom Spurs' Manu Ginobili Funko POP 🤩

This custom Ginobili Funko figure will be a nice addition any Spurs fan's collection.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs fans looking to boost their Silver and Black Funko POP-themed collection will definitely want this immediately.

To celebrate Spurs great Manu Ginobili's Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame induction, Argentinian site Time Out Deportes 3D created custom Ginobili Funko figures.

And they are awesome.

The Manu bobblehead is complete with a Spurs white jersey, an Argentina flag draped on it, a 2014 Spurs title baseball cap, and holding an NBA title trophy.

Check it out:

And that is not the only custom Spurs Funko figure the company makes.

Time Out Deportes 3D also has a custom Fabricio Oberto figure and the former Spur totally enjoyed it.

There are not many Spurs Funko figures for fans to enjoy.

There is a George Gervin, team mascot "The Coyote," Tim Duncan, and a David Robinson Team USA Funko.

Duncan's Funko figure was recently released and fans have been proudly sharing it on social media.

And good news Spurs Funko fans! According to Time Out Deportes 3D, the fan-made Manu and Fabricio figures are for sale and they do ship globally.

The Ginobili and Oberto figures are not an official Funko Pops, but Funko is producing a line of NBA legends bobbleheads and it might be just a matter of time before we see an official Manu Funko in the near future.