Spurs' Mitch Johnson, Becky Hammon on the shortlist for Raptors head coaching job

According to a report, Johnson and Hammon are among the candidates to be the next Toronto head coach.

SAN ANTONIO — The Raptors have parted ways with Nick Nurse, and among the candidates to take the head coaching spot is San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Mitch Johnson, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to the report, the Raptors have been permitted to interview Johnson, along with other assistant coaches including Golden State's Kenny Atkinson, Milwaukee's Charles Lee, Phoenix's Kevin Young, Sacramento's Jordi Fernandez, Memphis's Darko Rajakovic, and Miami's Chris Quinn.

Johnson has been with the Spurs since 2016, starting with the team G League's affiliate Austin Spurs. He helped the team win the 2018 G League title.

In 2019, he was promoted to the San Antonio bench as an assistant coach where he served as the team's Summer League coach. Last season, he served as Gregg Popovich's top assistant coach.

Johnson has been linked to other vacant coaching spots. He was previously in line for the Hawks' head coaching job before former Spurs coach Quin Snyder was hired.

In addition, former Spurs coach Becky Hammon is a target for Toronto, and the team has received permission to interview her from the WNBA's Aces.

