Spurs' Coyote ranks in top-5 most-followed NBA mascots

Everybody loves the Coyote and the numbers prove it!

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It appears the San Antonio Spurs mascot, the Coyote, is quite popular on social media and among other NBA mascots.

In a study by Gambling.com, the Coyote slotted in at No. 4 in a ranking of the most-followed NBA mascots.

According to the study, the Coyote has 137,910 followers across social media platforms. This includes his nearly 14,000 followers on TikTok; 44,200 on Twitter; and 93,400 on Instagram. He has zero followers on Facebook.

The mascots ahead of the Coyote belong to the Bulls, Jazz and Rockets. The Pistons' mascot rounds out the ranking.

The study used four different data points that were measured in an index. They were the mascots' social media following on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

According to the study, all four index points were added up for a total value (total combined followers). All active mascots across MLB, NBA, and NFL with at least 100 followers on the official mascot Social Media channels were factored in.

The Coyote is very popular not just in San Antonio but globally.

Recently, he was among the few picked to be part of a toy line by Kinder and he even has his own Funko POP! bobblehead.

Related Articles Limited-edition candy featuring Spurs mascot toy to hit store shelves

Hopefully, he will get more social media followers to climb up in the ranks to be number one but no matter what this study may show, the Coyote will always be number one in all Silver and Black fan's hearts everywhere.