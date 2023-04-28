Austin Spurs guard disqualified from NBA G League for violation of Anti-Drug program

Jalen Adaway has been disqualified for violating the terms of the NBA G League Anti-Drug Program.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA G League announced that Austin Spurs guard Jalen Adaway has been dismissed and disqualified from the league for violating the terms of the NBA G League Anti-Drug Program.

According to the league's press release, under the Anti-Drug Program, Adaway, as a first-year player, is eligible to apply for reinstatement in one year.

He played with Austin last season in 11 games. He averaged 5.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 21 minutes per game in the 2022-2023 season.

He worked out for several teams including the Pacers but went undrafted in 2022. He was picked up by the Miami Heat's 2022 Summer League squad. He averaged 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in six games for the Heat.

The San Antonio Spurs signed him to an Exhibit-10 deal in August 2022.

The NBA G League, NBA G League teams, and the Next Gen Basketball Players Union are prohibited from publicly disclosing information regarding the testing or treatment of any NBA G League player under the Anti-Drug Program, other than to announce a player’s suspension or dismissal from the league.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.