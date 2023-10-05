Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop nominated for the 2022-23 Bob Lanier Community Assist Award

Bates-Diop is bringing awareness to prevent cardiac arrest incidents.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop is nominated for the 2022-23 Bob Lanier Community Assist Award for his ongoing efforts of advocating and raising awareness on the importance of CPR training, and automated external defibrillator (AED) accessibility in an effort to help prevent cardiac arrest incidents.

During last season, Bates-Diop recently took time out of his schedule to promote life-saving techniques with student athletes at Central Catholic High School.

The educational classes meant plenty for Bates-Diop as his younger brother's life was saved thanks to CPR.

His brother collapsed on the basketball court in 2017 when he was 16-years-old. Certified athletic trainers at the high school began to perform CPR with an automated external defibrillator and his younger brother’s life was saved.

Fans can vote for him to win the award until concluding on Sunday, May 21 at 11 p.m.

The winner will receive a $25,000 donation to the nonprofit of choice in honor of the late NBA Cares Ambassador Bob Lanier.

The winner will be announced during the postseason to culminate the season-long recognition of NBA players’ commitments to their communities and will be selected by fan voting and an NBA executive panel.