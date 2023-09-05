Projected No. 1 pick Wembanyama to skip NBA Draft Combine

Spurs fans will be keeping a close eye on the upcoming NBA Draft Combine.

However, the projected No. 1 pick, Victor Wembanyama, will not be attending, likely to the chagrin of Spurs fans considering the team has one of the best odds (14%) at winning the draft lottery along with the Pistons and Rockets.

Wembanyama will be absent due to his current team, the Metropolitans 92, still in season with the final game being May 16.

But that does not mean there will be plenty of future NBA talent to keep an eye on ahead of next season.

The NBA recently released the list of players heading to the NBA Combine and among the names are potential future Spurs players.

Attending the event will be Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Anthony Black, Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, Gradey Dick, Nick Smith Jr., and Cam Whitmore to name a few.

Here is the full list of attendees:

With the NBA Draft and Combine ahead, the Spurs are already evaluating potential talent to join the team.

The Spurs have already conducted a pre-draft workout with Adam Flagler, a guard out of Baylor, and center Charles Bediako out of Alabama.

Overall, 78 players are expected to attend the NBA Draft Combine 2023, scheduled for May 15-21 in Chicago.

San Antonio can do no worse than landing the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.