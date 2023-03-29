Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop named February's NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner

The Spurs forward's efforts to bring awareness about the importance of CPR training and AED accessibility are recognized.

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA announced San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop as the NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner for the month of February in recognition of his ongoing efforts around advocating and raising awareness on the importance of CPR training and automated external defibrillator (AED) accessibility to help prevent cardiac arrest incidents.

This season, he visited San Antonio's Central Catholic High School to promote life-saving techniques with student-athletes.

These educational classes meant plenty for Bates-Diop as his younger brother's life was saved thanks to CPR.

His brother collapsed on the basketball court in 2017 when he was 16 years old. Certified athletic trainers at the high school began to perform CPR with an automated external defibrillator (AED), and his younger brother’s life was saved.

Joining Bates-Diop at the event were Methodist Healthcare System's certified cardiac trainers teaching life-saving skills to the Central Catholic High School student-athletes and JROTC members.

San Antonio's Methodist Healthcare provided hands-only CPR and AED training equipment while Bates-Diop shared his personal story to bring awareness about the value of these life-saving skills.

“It’s an honor to receive the Community Assist Award, especially for a cause that is so close to my family,” said Bates-Diop. “CPR training and AED accessibility saved my brother’s life and any awareness we can raise about responding to cardiac arrest quickly is vital. I’m grateful to the NBA for the support and attention they’re bringing to this training so that more lives can be saved.”

Bates-Diop will be recognized during an on-court ceremony before the Spurs’ home contest against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Mar. 29 at 8 p.m. ET. Spurs Sports & Entertainment Chief Impact Officer, Dr. Kara Allen, and team legend David Robinson will present him with the award.