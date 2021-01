'It'll keep me safe, keep my family safe and keep other people safe. It's the right thing to do. Let's do this together.'

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is urging San Antonians to get a COVID-vaccine.

A video posted to the Spurs' official Twitter account Thursday morning shows Coach Pop getting the vaccine.

"It'll keep me safe, keep my family safe and keep other people safe. It's the right thing to do. Let's do this together," Pop said in the video.

