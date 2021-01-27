SPURS GAME DAY: SA starts three-game homestand vs. Celtics

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics

When, where: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 55-40

Last season: Teams split series 1-1

Season series: First meeting

Last meeting: Spurs won 129-114, Jan. 8, 2020

Celtics' last game: Won vs Bulls, 119 - 103

Spurs' last game: Won versus Wizards, 121-101

Celtics' last 10 games/streak: 7-3, won 2

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 1

Celtics' injury/inactive report: Romeo Langford: OUT (wrist)

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Derrick White: OUT (toe)

Spurs return to court following postponement due to COVID-19 contact tracing

Less than an hour before the Spurs were supposed to tip off against the Pelicans Monday, news came down that the game would be postponed due to the NBA's coronavirus health and safety protocols.

A press release from the NBA stated: "Because of ongoing contact tracing within both the Spurs and Pelicans, neither team has the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game."

There was no indication this was coming for San Antonio, who only marked Derrick White on the injury report this morning.