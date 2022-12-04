Spurs have sixth-best odds to land Hawks' Trae Young if he's traded

Should the Spurs consider trading for the Atlanta star?

SAN ANTONIO — There was a recent report that Hawks guard Trae Young isn't happy in Atlanta and might seek a trade.

There's been tension between Young and coach Nate McMillan, chemistry issues that could lead to Young asking for a trade according to a report.

Rival executives in attendance at the NBA’s annual G League Winter Showcase are of the belief that Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young could be the next player on a rookie max extension to request a trade if the team doesn’t make inroads come postseason time.

And while it might be a leap, the San Antonio Spurs are in the mix should Atlanta decide to trade him according to oddsmaker BetOnline.

BetOnline is giving the Spurs the sixth-best odds to land Young at +850 behind other teams such as the Mavericks at +250 and Heat at +350.

Atlanta would have a high price tag for the All-Star guard and the Spurs may not want to ravage their young corps during its current rebuilding phase.

In addition, guard Tre Jones has been playing admirably this season (currently averaging 12.8 points, 6.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game) proving he is more than capable of playing both ends of the court, unlike Young's questionable defensive chops.

There is also the chance the Spurs could draft guard Scoot Henderson in the 2023 NBA Draft making any deal for Young in the offseason moot.

It is clear to see why San Antonio would be projected among teams to land Young.

The Spurs are projected to have one of the largest NBA financial cap spaces to accommodate a deal plus young players Atlanta would demand.

Young is one of the most potent offensive players in the league (currently averaging 27.3 points) but his fit with the Spurs is questionable.