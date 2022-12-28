x
Locked On Spurs

Takeaways from Spurs' loss versus the Thunder | Locked On Spurs

What went wrong in Oklahoma City?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to give takeaways from the Spurs' loss versus the Thunder.

Also, thoughts on Kevin Durant passing Tim Duncan on the NBA all-time scoring list.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

(Note: Audio technical difficulties during recording)

