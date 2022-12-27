50,000 tickets sold for Spurs return to the Alamodome

The game is set to be the fourth time in NBA history a crowd has been over 50,000 people.

SAN ANTONIO — Slowly but surely the San Antonio Spurs are on pace to make NBA history.

The Spurs announced that tickets have surpassed 50,000 sold for the team’s historic return to the Alamodome.

And to thank the fans, the Spurs are offering a great deal for premium seats.

The Spurs are offering a limited run of 50 lower-level tickets for $50 each. “Hidden” for fans to find throughout the 100 and 200 levels, the seats are available now in pairs at Spurs.com and on Ticketmaster on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one pair per household.

With fans returning to the Alamodome, it'll be a chance for older fans to recall the countless memories made in the Spurs old stomping grounds from Sean Elliott's "Memorial Day Miracle" to the Spurs celebrating their first NBA title in 1999.

For younger fans, it will be their first taste of what it was like to see a game at the Spurs former home.

With this 50,000-ticket milestone, the game is set to be the fourth time in NBA history a crowd has been over 50,000 people and the Spurs are fast approaching the previous NBA record of 62,046 set by the Atlanta Hawks when they hosted the Chicago Bulls in 1998.

“Our fans are putting us on the map to break the NBA attendance record in what is already an historic season celebrating our 50th anniversary,” said RC Buford, CEO for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “We are grateful to our fans for an incredible 50 years in the Alamo City and now for 50,000 tickets sold. Let’s keep this momentum up – we can’t wait to see all 65,000 of you in the Dome!”

The good news continues as there are still a limited number of $10 community tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Alamodome box office and online at Ticketmaster.com or the Spurs app. Limit of six per person.

So get your tickets Spurs fans! Pack the Dome and help make NBA history!

