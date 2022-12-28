Thunder 130, Spurs 114: What they said after the game

The Spurs were unable to get a road win versus the Thunder.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a road loss versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, 130-114.

Devin Vassell had 20 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 14 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 19 points and two assists while Jeremy Sochan recorded 16 points in the win.

The Thunder outscored the Spurs 35-21 in the final frame to seal the win.

Head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected from the game in the first half and assistant coach Brett Brown filled in for the remainder of the contest.

The Spurs are now 11-23 on the season and will next face the New York Knicks Thursday night in San Antonio.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Thunder.

SPURS

Brett Brown

"We had an incredibly difficult time guarding their live-ball penetration," Brown said. "They [Thunder] did a great job. They're hard to guard. We needed to do better one-on-one defense, keeping the ball out of the paint and we didn't. Two, we let them off the hook at times with just unnecessary fouls."

THUNDER

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

“We were good tonight, offensively and defensively,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “We just try to be the aggressors, play with pace, play together, try to make smart decisions.”

Mike Muscala

“Obviously, they [Spurs] made some runs there, but we just stuck with it and kept encouraging each other and came up with the win," Muscala said.