May the force be with you! Spurs to host Star Wars Night

The AT&T Center will be strong with the force against the Knicks.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Make the jump to lightspeed and head to the AT&T Center Thursday night.

The San Antonio Spurs will be hosting Star Wars Night as the team will do battle against the Knicks and fans in heading out to the arena will have a chance at some intergalactic merch.

Silver and Black fans can get their hands on a free tee-shirt featuring everyone's favorite Grogu (aka "Baby Yoda") on a basketball rack with the phrase "The Force Is Strong With Us" along with the team's logo.

Jedi and Sith Lords heading to the game can purchase this commemorative tee-shirt by adding on to their ticket for $7 through Ticketmaster. Pick up available at game. Sizes are first-come, first-serve.

Expect the AT&T Center to be filled with fans cos-playing as their favorite Star Wars characters, the arena playing music from the movies, and so much more.

So ignite your lightsabers, prep your speeder bikes, make the jump to lightspeed and get to the arena to celebrate with fellow Star Wars geeks and cheer on the Spurs to a victory over the Knicks.