Oddsmaker places Spurs among top teams to land James Harden

Reports surfaced that Harden could explore free agency this offseason.

SAN ANTONIO — There was a recent report that Sixers' James Harden could leave Philadelphia in free agency should he decline an offer from his current team.

Reportedly, Harden has his eyes on returning to the Houston Rockets but could the San Antonio Spurs be in the mix for the All-Star's next NBA stop?

Probably according to one Las Vegas oddsmaker.

Las Vegas oddsmaker, BetOnline, recently revealed the top 10 teams that could be Harden's next NBA home, and the Spurs are tied with the eighth-best odds at 10/1 with the Clippers. Houston and Miami have the best odds to land the NBA guard.

Harden signed a two-year deal worth $68.6 million with the Sixers which has a clause allowing him to re-enter free agency this upcoming offseason.

The Spurs are projected to have one of the largest NBA financial cap spaces to offer Harden a large deal should they want to pursue his services for the 2023-34 season.

However, the Spurs are in a rebuilding phase and likely will not see much postseason success in seasons to come. If Harden is chasing a title or a deep postseason push, then San Antonio may not be the spot for him.

It should be noted that Harden did downplay the report.

#Sixers James Harden about the Report from @wojespn saying that Harden wants to return to Houston if he does not get a deal done #PHIvsNYK #NBAXMas #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/sRdkQN0MXQ — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) December 25, 2022

Harden is a former NBA MVP and holds career averages of 24.9 points per game and 6.9 assists in 13 seasons.