Spurs' Brian Wright ranks among the best NBA General Managers in Sabermetrics calculation

Yahoo! Sports used plenty of baseball math to evaluate the Spurs General Manager.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Using a very detailed evaluation of trades, free agent signings, and more, Yahoo! Sports recently shared their list of the top current NBA General Managers using baseball's Sabermetrics to evaluate NBA front offices.

It is quite complex so it is best to just read how this formula came about but the bottom line is this: San Antonio Spurs' Brian Wright ranks No. 3 overall in the best GMs.

In fact, he beat out the likes of Pat Riley, Sam Presti, and Brad Stevens according to Sabermetrics.

Before landing Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft (which was not a factor in his Sabermetrics calculations), Wright positioned the Spurs almost perfectly for the franchise's rebuild.

Moving Dejounte Murray to the Hawks for first-round picks, trading away other players for a ton of draft capital, the team's enormous financial cap flexibility, and so much more, he has the Spurs on the right path to get back to the top of the NBA through any means.

According to Yahoo! Sports' Ben Rohrbach, Wright gets high marks for his moves since taking over for RC Buford in 2019.

His trades, draft picks, and free agent moves stood out according to Sabermetrics which vaulted him to the top three.

Finishing ahead of him is Masai Ujiri of the Denver Nuggets (No. 2) and Danny Ainge of the Utah Jazz (No. 1).