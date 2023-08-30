Spurs announce their 2023 preseason slate

Let the Wembanyama era begin!

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs basketball action will soon be filling the Frost Bank Center.

The team announced its 2023 preseason schedule.

There will be five games in total starting on the road in Oklahoma City on Monday, Oct. 9.

The slate also includes a pair of games (Oct. 16 and 18) against the team's in-state rival, Houston Rockets, and wraps up against the Warriors on the road.

The Spurs' home debut at the Frost Bank Center will be against the Miami Heat on Friday, Oct. 13.

The Spurs will wrap up the preseason with a visit to play the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Oct. 20.

Spurs fever is at an all-time high since the arrival of rookie Victor Wembanyama.

Season tickets are a hot commodity as are tram merchandise, especially Wembanyama gear.

The regular season will get going versus Dallas at home on Oct. 25 and all eyes will be on the Spurs and Wembanyama to see if he can live up to the massive hype surrounding him.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Preseason tickets are available to purchase on Spurs.com and the Spurs app. Join the Official Spurs Fan Club for future updates. Text PRESEASON to 210-444-5050 to get the ticket links directly to your phone tomorrow once they drop. Spurs season memberships, flexible ticket packages and other options are available.