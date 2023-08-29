Spurs' Wembanyama on his evolution outside of his skills on the court

The 19-year-old Spurs rookie may be expected to shoulder a lot next season.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is set to take the NBA by storm and is considered the next generational player the league will see.

By now everyone knows his immense potential.

At the Summer League after two games his totals were 36 points, 20 rebounds, eight blocks and three assists on 41% shooting from the floor.

A small sample size but indicative of what lies but during his time in the French League with the Metropolitans 92, he averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game during the 2022-23 season.

And as great as that is, Wembanyama believes he is not a complete player yet.

He feels that the next phase of his evolution as a basketball player is in leadership and responsibilities.

“For me, beyond the physical aspect, which I still have to work on at my age, I have to gain leadership and succeed in managing responsibilities," Wembanyama said.

The 19-year-old may be looked upon to shoulder a lot next season with the Spurs.

All eyes will be on him to see if he will live up to the label of a "generational" player not to mention carry the expectations that he can turn the Spurs back to a perennial playoff team and beyond.

The good news is that he welcomed that role and shouldered it with the Mets 92 as the primary player.

Most of the offense, defense, and other intangibles went through him and he feels that experience will carry over to San Antonio.

"I don't even know if, in the French championship, a player had as many responsibilities as me with the Mets 92. This charge is what made me progress the most," he said.

Wembanyama credits his former French coach Vincent Collet for helping him develop his leadership skills.

With that foundation, and under the tutelage of head coach Gregg Popovich, there is little doubt Wembanyama will be a complete player and live up to that generation label.