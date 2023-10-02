Report: Spurs are releasing Stanley Johnson

Johnson played 30 games for the Silver and Black.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the San Antonio Spurs are waiving Stanley Johnson. He'll join the NBA buyout market and look to find a spot with a postseason-bound team.

The San Antonio Spurs are releasing forward Stanley Johnson, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Johnson had a strong stint for the Spurs this season, shooting 45 percent from 3-point range, and will now look to join a postseason contender. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 12, 2023

Johnson played 30 games for the Spurs averaging 5.8 points per game including 53 percent shooting, 2.5 assists, and 45 percent shooting from the three-point line.

The move frees up minutes for the younger players as the team focuses on player development moving forward.

Originally drafted by Detroit with the eighth overall selection in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft, Johnson has spent seven seasons in the NBA playing for the Pistons, Raptors, Lakers, and Pelicans.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.