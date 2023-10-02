Report: Spurs are releasing Stanley Johnson

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the San Antonio Spurs are waiving Stanley Johnson. He'll join the NBA buyout market and look to find a spot with a postseason-bound team.
Johnson played 30 games for the Spurs averaging 5.8 points per game including 53 percent shooting, 2.5 assists, and 45 percent shooting from the three-point line.
The move frees up minutes for the younger players as the team focuses on player development moving forward.
Originally drafted by Detroit with the eighth overall selection in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft, Johnson has spent seven seasons in the NBA playing for the Pistons, Raptors, Lakers, and Pelicans.
