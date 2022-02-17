Spurs and Kultured Misfits teaming for limited-edition line of streetwear

The colorful collection is inspired by the team’s Fiesta-themed City Edition jerseys.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs fans will be looking good when the Spurs return to the AT&T Center after the Rodeo Road Trip.

The San Antonio Spurs announced that the team and Kultured Misfits are teaming up to create a unique limited-edition line of streetwear apparel. The colorful collection is inspired by the team’s Fiesta-themed City Edition jerseys and embraces the Kultured Misfits “Never Fit In” philosophy.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with the San Antonio Spurs on this collection where our imperfect worlds meet perfectly, that’s Kultured Misfits,” said Lindsay Barnette, owner of Kultured Misfits. “It is our reminder that, ‘We Were Never Meant To Fit In.’”

Kultured Misfits is a woman-owned, Black business based out of Atlanta. The brand was recently featured in the debut episode of “The Game Plan With Shaquille O’Neal,” as one of the premier emerging brands in the streetwear and lifestyle apparel scene.

Kultured Misfits purpose is to empower Black culture and unique identities and is inspired by the “kultural” impact of music, art and the significance of the “misfit” in today’s society.

“We are honored to be the first NBA team to partner with Kultured Misfits,” said Becky Kimbro, vice president of brand engagement for the Spurs. “Their mission of building a community through creative expression, uplifting others and celebrating what makes people unique is something that resonates deeply with us as we focus on making sure the Spurs are a space of relentless inclusion.”

And the collection is going to make Spurs fans rush to get them and add to their team gear.

The collection features an assortment of shorts, tees, sweatshirts and joggers adorned with embroidered logos of both brands and custom-dyed in the iconic Fiesta-inspired colorway. All pieces are sold separately, allowing fans to build their own mix-and-match outfits inspired by the streetwear brand’s “Never Fit In” tagline.

Here is how to get them.