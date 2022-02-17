WATCH: Popovich gives Spurs rookie Josh Primo an earful during game versus Thunder

This is simply a teaching moment for the 19-year-old Spurs rookie.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs rookie guard Joshua Primo has a long way to go in his NBA career and will face pitfalls along the way.

There will be some tough lessons ahead for him and some mistakes on the court.

However, the good news is that the 19-year-old has arguably the best coach in NBA history, Gregg Popovich, to give him some valuable lessons to make him a better player.

A case in point is his chat with Primo during Wednesday night's game versus the Thunder captured by a Spurs fan in attendance.

While the rookie guard was on the bench, Popovich stood in front of him, talking to him about what he did wrong and you can see him tell Primo, "You got to listen to what I am telling you," as he walked away.

Primo is getting more NBA minutes but is in a bit of a slump lately.

He went 0-5 from the field against the Thunder in 12 minutes and has gone 8-20 overall in his last four outings.

But this will happen to any rookie and especially a 19-year-old playing on a professional stage.

However, his upside is still sky-high and he has confidence from his teammates.

"He's an incredible player. He's so mature for his age," Doug McDermott said. "Just has a maturity about him, a great demeanor, and just makes the right play. And he's a confident kid."