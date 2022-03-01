Spurs' Becky Hammon to be inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Hammon is also nominated for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

SAN ANTONIO — Congratulations to San Antonio Spurs' Becky Hammon as the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame has announced she will be inducted as part of the Class of 2022.

Hammon will go in as a player where she excelled on the court during her time with the WNBA and Colorado.

Hammon ended her time in the WNBA a six-time WNBA All-Star (2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011).

She was voted as one of the WNBA's top 15 players of all time in 2011 and after her playing days, she became an assistant coach with the Spurs in 2014.

Welcome Becky Hammon to the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, Class of 2022! #wbhofamer #induction2022 pic.twitter.com/ad8Nmwut0e — WBHOF (@WBHOF) February 15, 2022

After her time with San Antonio, she will be patrolling the sidelines for the Las Vegas Aces as their new head coach and if that wasn't enough to show why she is deserving of this honor, she is also a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.