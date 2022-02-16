Spurs' McDermott is impressed with Josh Primo's development and politeness

"He's such a nice guy," Doug McDermott.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs rookie Joshua Primo's trips to Austin have stopped and he's now getting quality NBA minutes.

Since San Antonio recalled him from the Austin Spurs on Feb. 8, he's averaging 21.6 minutes per game including 7.0 points, 45% shooting, and 1.3 assists in his last four games.

That is a good sample size to see how the rookie is developing and Spurs' Doug McDermott is liking what he is seeing.

"He's an incredible player. He's so mature for his age," McDermott said. "Just has a maturity about him, a great demeanor, and just makes the right play. And he's a confident kid."

Selected by the Spurs in the first round (12th overall) of the 2021 NBA Draft, Primo is making the most of his extended NBA minutes.

However, there are still ups and downs in his pro-development.

He went 1-13 from the field against Miami on Feb. 3 and getting a few lessons on the court versus DeMar DeRozan against the Bulls on Feb. 14 but he's not one to see his confidence shaken.

"I think that's the one thing that surprised me the most is, a lot of times, you see young rookies come in and they get a little scared, or the confidence waivers based on if the coaches are getting on them, and it never really phases him," said McDermott. "Based on if the coaches are getting on them, and it never really phases him."

With the Spurs trading Derrick White, the team is investing in Primo. The trade paved the way for him to get a spike in minutes and it seems that Austin Spurs games might be done for him this season.

"That's a huge thing going forward for him," McDermott said.

As Primo continues to cut his teeth, there will be more on-the-court lessons for him ahead.

And for McDermott, it's not just Primo on the court that's impressing the NBA veteran, it's also his nice personality.

"He's such a nice guy. I can't even explain it. I've never been around a kid that polite," McDermott said. "I rolled my ankle on his at a home game a couple weeks ago and he couldn't stop apologizing to me. I'm like, 'It's fine, man. It's part of the game. It's part of the game'."

Primo's NBA education will continue. He's showing poise and a tremendous amount of potential.

Fortunately, the rookie guard has a great support system in San Antonio with teammates willing to help him along.

"We try to give him as much advice as possible. Try and get him to shoot it much more than he is, and just try to get him to be aggressive," said McDermott. "I think he's doing a good job."