Nielsen served as the Austin Spurs head coach last season.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs have added a familiar face to the coaching staff.

The organization announced that Matt Nielsen has been named assistant coach.

He will join Becky Hammon and Mitch Johnson on the coaching staff.

Nielsen spent last season as head coach of the Austin Spurs, San Antonio’s official NBA G League affiliate. He spent 2019-20 as an assistant coach in Austin and began his coaching career in San Antonio, serving as a player development assistant during the 2014-15 season.

Prior to making the move to the G League, Nielsen spent four seasons (2015-19) as an assistant coach with the Perth Wildcats, where he helped guide the team to three NBL championships.

In addition, he comes into San Antonio with experience as an assistant coach for Australia at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo where Australia captured bronze, earning the country’s first-ever medal in men’s basketball.