WATCH: Italian rapper pays homage to Spurs' legend Manu Ginobili with new song and music video

Check out some rare footage of Ginobili on the court.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs legend Manu Ginobili got plenty of love from rapper Kento.

Rapper Reggio "Kento" Calabria recently released a new rap single paying tribute to Ginobili titled, "Come Ginobili" or "Like Ginobili" in English.

Not only does Kento pay homage to the Spurs legend and his path to the NBA, he also raps about how his path in the music world is similar.

"I come from the deep South, like Manu Ginobili," raps Kento.

The accompanying music video also shares old footage of Ginobili playing in Argentina, some Spurs highlights and fans wearing his jersey.