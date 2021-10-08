Spurs sign rookie Wieskamp to a two-way deal

The rookie will wear jersey No. 15.

SAN ANTONIO — Rookie Joe Wieskamp and the Spurs have agreed to a two-way deal, the team announced Tuesday.

Wieskamp, 6-6/210, was drafted by the Spurs with the 41st overall selection in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He played in all eight of San Antonio’s 2021 Summer League games, including five in Las Vegas where he averaged 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 23.4 minutes.

To start Summer League play, Wieskamp struggled with his shot but remained confident.

“I have not been shooting the ball very well. I know that. Everyone knows that but they know how good of a shooter I am,” he said during the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League.

He capped his Las Vegas play with 12 points, seven rebounds, and 50-percent field goal shooting in 21 minutes of play versus the Thunder.

“I’m excited to learn from all of them," Wieskamp said about learning from his new Spurs teammates.

Wieskamp will likely see the bulk of his rookie season with the Austin Spurs G League squad.