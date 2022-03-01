Spurs 99, Celtics 97: What they said after the game

"We came and fought versus a really young, good team," Dejounte Murray.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs snapped their four-game losing streak as well as sweeping the regular-season series against Boston, 99-97, Wednesday night.

Dejounte Murray led the team with 22 points off 11-21 shooting in his return from the NBA's Health and Safety protocols. Devin Vassell finished with 17 points and Keldon Johnson ended with 13 points.

The Spurs move to 15-22 and will next play the Sixers on Jan. 7.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Celtics.

Congrats to Gregg Popovich on coaching his 2000th regular season game for the @spurs tonight. pic.twitter.com/pvGe8XC4ed — NBA History (@NBAHistory) January 6, 2022

SPURS

"It was anybody's game and we're thrilled we got the victory. I thought we played hard enough to win. We'd like to play a little bit more solidly probably but hopefully, that will come in time. It was a very competitive game, obviously," Gregg Popovich.

"I feel good but I am more happy for the win. I got to watch my team and that was tough, just seeing us need that leadership and everything, and losing games but at the end of the day, we came and fought versus a really young, good team," Murray.

"Grinded it out. Made the plays when we needed to. When we're locked in and we're guarding, we're a good team," Derrick White.

CELTICS

Ime Udoka