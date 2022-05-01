Spurs squeak past Celtics in Boston, 99-97 | Game Recap

San Antonio ends its four-game losing streak, boosted by 22 points from Dejounte Murray in his post-COVID return.

SAN ANTONIO — A tight road battle that saw its opponents never more than a few points apart on the scoreboard ended in a Spurs victory when San Antonio defeated the Celtics, 99-97, on Wednesday night.

The win snaps a four-game losing skid for the Silver and Black, who improve to 15-22 on the season.

Pregame

The San Antonio Spurs (14-22) will visit the Boston Celtics (18-19) Wednesday night as the Spurs continue their long 7-game road trip. The Spurs are 1-0 versus Boston this season and are currently on a four-game losing skid.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team lost to Toronto,129-104.

Jakob Poeltl led the team with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Devin Vassell finished with 15 points. Josh Primo had a career-high with 15 points off the bench.

Before tipoff, Gregg Popovich confirmed that Dejounte Murray would return after missing five games in the health and safety protocols.

Here are five things to watch for in Wednesday night's game:

1. Boston has won two-straight games at home and is 4-2 at home versus West teams.

2. Boston's Jayson Tatum is third in the NBA in total points scored (222) during fourth quarters this season.

3. Boston is 4-3 on the first game of a back-to-back.

4. The Spurs are 6-7 overall versus East teams this season and 2-3 versus East teams on the road.

5. The Spurs are 2-4 on the second game of a back-to-back.