Big Fun Pod: Spurs struggle mightily without their leader and potential All Star Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray has missed five games, and the Spurs have clearly missed him, losing their last four.

Host Tom Petrini is joined by Joe Reinagel and Jeff Garcia to talk about the impact of Murray's absence, Keldon Johnson's recent slump, Derrick White's improved play, and Becky Hammon's new job as the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces.