Cool! Spurs 2023 NBA Draft caps are here

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will be making the No. 1 overall pick at the 2023 NBA Draft, and whoever they'll pick (as if there's much mystery) will be wearing the new team draft day cap.

Those hats are now here and available for fans to buy. Two of the draft day caps are all-black, boasting green lettering and the iconic Spurs logo.

It'll come in two styles, with a hard and soft brim. The hard brim is fitted while the soft cap will be adjustable.

There is also an all-black lettering style with a hard brim.

The caps have a price point of $45.99 for the green lettering hard-brim cap, while the soft-cap option is set at $31.99. The all-black draft day cap is set at $38.99.

All three caps are available at the NBA's online store now.

June 22 is set to be an exciting night for fans, whether they're in New York City to watch the night unfold or in San Antonio at the team's official draft watch party.

All expectations are that the Silver and Black will draft French 19-year-old Victor Wembanyama, who is being hyped as a generational player with the potential to transform whatever franchise he goes to.

What do you have to say, Spurs fans? Will you be getting the new draft caps? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.

