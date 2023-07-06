Silver and Black fans weighing in on if the Spurs should sign Chris Paul

What are fans thinking about the possibility of Paul in a Spurs jersey?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are still in a rebuilding phase despite winning the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery and the right to select French basketball phenom, Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama will undoubtedly move the franchise's rebuild faster and so could adding a proven veteran All-Star NBA guard to the roster to push it into overdrive like Chris Paul.

And that could be a reality.

News broke that the Suns will either waive him or try to trade Paul ahead of his contract becoming fully guaranteed in July.

Should the Suns part ways with him, the Spurs could add him to the roster to pair him with Wembanyama for an incredible one-two punch.

But what are Spurs fans thinking about this possibility? Are they pro-Paul? Anti-Paul?

The fanbase is talking about this and it seems the majority are not too keen on the idea the team should chase the 38-year-old point guard.

Here's a quick sample of what Spurs fans are saying:

Great veteran presence right here — Apollo24zZ (@Apollo24zZ) June 7, 2023

The Spurs need to go after Chris Paul immediately — Tyler Glasscock (@tyshiesty808) June 7, 2023

Chris Paul isn’t going to the Spurs. He relies to much on hairline, eyebrow glass legs and Rob Lowe. He is a future Laker. — 🔩Swiss™🔩 (@MidwestManmyth) June 7, 2023

Paul posted 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in 59 games last season. However, he got injured in the playoffs again due to a groin injury suffered in Game 2 against the Nuggets.

Adding him to the roster is certainly an upgrade at the point guard position and the much-needed veteran presence the young Spurs core needs on the court.

But will he come to San Antonio?

The Spurs have the financial flexibility to pay him but will he come to a rebuilding team in the backend of his career?

Will playing alongside Wembanyama and being coached by Gregg Popovich be enough to sway him to wear the Silver and Black uniform?