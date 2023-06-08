Spurs set to host free NBA Draft watch party

Fans are invited to watch the 2023 NBA Draft live from the AT&T Center as the team holds the No. 1 overall pick.

SAN ANTONIO — It will be marked as a pivotal moment in San Antonio Spurs history and you can be a part of it to watch it all unfold.

The Spurs are hosting a free 2023 NBA Draft watch party at the AT&T Center on Thursday, June 22. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The upcoming draft is highly anticipated by fans as the team owns the No. 1 overall pick after winning the NBA Draft Lottery.

This means the Spurs own the right to select French big man Victor Wembanayama who is considered to be the next generational player to enter the NBA.

Tickets are free and required for entry but do not guarantee access, as entry will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached.



Tickets are now available while supplies last at Spurs.com/draft. Season ticket members will receive a special invitation that includes early access to the arena. Season ticket deposits are being accepted now on Spurs.com.

There will be an afterparty starting at 8:30 p.m. in the ULTRA Club where fans can enjoy live music from E7 Band and continue to watch the draft broadcast until the Spurs make the 33rd overall pick.

There will be so much for fans to enjoy as they celebrate with the team on what will be a historic evening.

Here are all the full details: