Spurs 116, Nuggets 97: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs went to Denver and got a huge 116-97 win over the Nuggets to secure a spot in the Play-In Tournament after a Lakers loss to the Suns.

This means the Spurs and Pelicans will meet in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson each had 20 points to lead the team while Josh Richardson added 18 points in the win. San Antonio was without All-Star guard Dejounte Murray who is dealing with an illness.

The Spurs move to 34-45 and will next play the Timberwolves on the road on April 7.

“We did a pretty good job on [Nikola] Jokic. I thought we competed well all night long," said Gregg Popovich. "I was really happy with our aggressiveness the whole game. I thought all-in-all we played a pretty good game."

"Fast break points! I think we did a decent job at slowing them [Denver] down. I think they're one of the best fast break teams and 17 fast break points," Richardson said.

"It was our goal, my personal goal, at the beginning of the season to make the Play-In. It's looking really good. I'm proud of that achievement," Jakob Poeltl said. "I don't think we're satisfied yet. We want to take those opportunities and win those games and make it to the playoffs."

"San Antonio opened up on a 16-4 run to break the game open. That was probably the most disappointing thing for me was just the lack of urgency, lack of desperation throughout and too many breakdowns," said Mike Malone.