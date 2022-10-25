Spurs 115, Timberwolves 106: What they said after the game

The winning streak extends to three-straight!

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs extended their winning streak to three-straight on the road beating the Timberwolves, 115-106.

Devin Vassell had 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with eight points, Jeremy Sochan recorded his NBA-best 14 points, and Keldon Johnson added 18 points in the win.

The Spurs are 3-1 to start the new season and will next face the Timberwolves on the road Wednesday night.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"They play hard, they enjoy playing with each other. They learn how to play the game. Several guys are getting more and more confident in their game," Popovich said. "If they play like that, they’ve shown that they can win basketball games. Their humble yet confident. They come to play. They come to win."

Poeltl

"We kept up the pace," Poeltl said. "We got out to a lead and we didn't stop playing, we kept the pressure on until late in the fourth quarter when we let off the gas a little bit and they came back a little bit, but for the most part of that game we just kept going and going and I was really proud of that effort."

Sochan

"I was always level-headed. My feet were my ground. You know the people around me I think helped me with that," Sochan said. "I want to go up against the best, so I think it's exciting."

WOLVES

Head coach Chris Finch

"They just out-punked us in every way possible. Out ran us, out-competed us, out physicaled us, it was ugly and unacceptable. We knew that they're a hard playing team and this is two hard-playing teams that could come in here

and played the game the right way and made more effort than us," Finch said.

