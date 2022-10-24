x
Locked On Spurs

Discussing the Spurs' winning streak; previewing Spurs vs. Wolves | Locked On Spurs

The Spurs put their win streak on the line Monday vs. the Timberwolves.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to discuss the Spurs' 2-game win streak and preview Monday night's game versus Minnesota.

Should fans pump the brakes a bit with the team winning so early in the season?

RELATED: Spurs 114, Sixers 105: What they said after the game

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

