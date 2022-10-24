Spurs news: Spurs sign player from San Antonio, Popovich speaks on wrongful convictions, Spurs assigned to the G League, and more

Let's catch you up on all the latest Silver and Black news.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' 2022-23 season is underway and there is plenty of team news and notes you might have missed.

SPURS SIGN NEW PLAYER

The Spurs have signed center free agent center Charles Bassey on a two-way NBA contract, according to a report.

The San Antonio Spurs will sign free agent center Charles Bassey on a two-way NBA contract.

Bassey played in San Antonio at St. Anthony Catholic High School.

He was selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Sixers. He played 23 games with the Sixers last season averaging 3.0 points per game, 2.7 rebounds per game, and shot 63.8% from the field.

Expect him to suit up for the Austin Spurs this season.

ROOKIES ASSIGNED TO THE AUSTIN SPURS

The Spurs have assigned rookie guards Malakai Branham and Blake Wesley to the Austin Spurs. They will participate in Austin's training camp in San Antonio.

They did not play in the first three Spurs' regular season games.

Spurs have assigned guards Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley to the Austin Spurs.



Spurs have assigned guards Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley to the Austin Spurs. They will participate in Austin's training camp in San Antonio

POPOVICH JOINS NBA COACHES TO SPEAK OUT AGAINST WRONGFUL CONVICTIONS

Head coach Gregg Popovich joined other NBA coaches to speak out against wrongful convictions during "Wrongful Conviction Day."

Popovich has always lent his voice for this cause in years past.

October 2nd marks the 9th Annual International #WrongfulConvictionDay.

AUSTIN SPURS AT THE 2023 G LEAGUE DRAFT

The Austin Spurs selected Arizona's Justin Kier in the 2023 G League Draft.

BRETT BROWN HONORED AT SIXERS GAME

Assistant coach Brett Brown was recently honored for his time as the Sixers head coach recently as the team gave him a video tribute.

Former #Sixers coach Brett Brown gets a video tribute during this timeout. He's now an assistant for the Spurs.

HERE ARE SOME OF ROBY'S FAVES

The Spurs are giving fans lists of player's favorite things and recently spotlights new Spurs, Isaiah Roby.

Here are some of his favorites and much more.

18 | 𝐈𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐚𝐡 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐲



Favorite Cake Flavor: Red Velvet 🎂

Favorite Actress: Rihanna 🎥

18 | 𝐈𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐚𝐡 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐲

Favorite Cake Flavor: Red Velvet 🎂

Favorite Actress: Rihanna 🎥

Favorite Animal at the Zoo: Gorilla 🦍

EX-SPUR WIESKAMP RETURNS TO THE G LEAGUE

Former Spurs forward Joe Wieskamp was selected No. 2 overall in the 2023 G League Draft by the Wisconsin Herd.

With the second overall pick in the 2022 @nbagleague draft, the Wisconsin Herd select Joe Wieskamp.

ICYMI: GERVIN BOBBLEHEAD IS COMING SOON

Fans going to the Nov. 7 game versus Denver will have a cool treat waiting for them.

The Spurs will be giving out a new George Gervin bobblehead collectible.

This is the George Gervin bobblehead that fans can get at the Nov. 7 home game v Denver

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: ANGEL GUTIERREZ

Spurs fan Angel Gutierrez reacted to the news of the Spurs assigning rookies Wesley and Branham to the Austin Spurs. He expects them to be back in San Antonio soon.

