Spurs news: Spurs sign player from San Antonio, Popovich speaks on wrongful convictions, Spurs assigned to the G League, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' 2022-23 season is underway and there is plenty of team news and notes you might have missed.
Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.
SPURS SIGN NEW PLAYER
The Spurs have signed center free agent center Charles Bassey on a two-way NBA contract, according to a report.
Bassey played in San Antonio at St. Anthony Catholic High School.
He was selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Sixers. He played 23 games with the Sixers last season averaging 3.0 points per game, 2.7 rebounds per game, and shot 63.8% from the field.
Expect him to suit up for the Austin Spurs this season.
ROOKIES ASSIGNED TO THE AUSTIN SPURS
The Spurs have assigned rookie guards Malakai Branham and Blake Wesley to the Austin Spurs. They will participate in Austin's training camp in San Antonio.
They did not play in the first three Spurs' regular season games.
POPOVICH JOINS NBA COACHES TO SPEAK OUT AGAINST WRONGFUL CONVICTIONS
Head coach Gregg Popovich joined other NBA coaches to speak out against wrongful convictions during "Wrongful Conviction Day."
Popovich has always lent his voice for this cause in years past.
AUSTIN SPURS AT THE 2023 G LEAGUE DRAFT
The Austin Spurs selected Arizona's Justin Kier in the 2023 G League Draft.
BRETT BROWN HONORED AT SIXERS GAME
Assistant coach Brett Brown was recently honored for his time as the Sixers head coach recently as the team gave him a video tribute.
HERE ARE SOME OF ROBY'S FAVES
The Spurs are giving fans lists of player's favorite things and recently spotlights new Spurs, Isaiah Roby.
Here are some of his favorites and much more.
EX-SPUR WIESKAMP RETURNS TO THE G LEAGUE
Former Spurs forward Joe Wieskamp was selected No. 2 overall in the 2023 G League Draft by the Wisconsin Herd.
ICYMI: GERVIN BOBBLEHEAD IS COMING SOON
Fans going to the Nov. 7 game versus Denver will have a cool treat waiting for them.
The Spurs will be giving out a new George Gervin bobblehead collectible.
SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: ANGEL GUTIERREZ
Spurs fan Angel Gutierrez reacted to the news of the Spurs assigning rookies Wesley and Branham to the Austin Spurs. He expects them to be back in San Antonio soon.
Do you have some Spurs news you want to share with us? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.