Report: Lakers, Spurs held preliminary discussions involving Josh Richardson

Richardson is averaging 12.7 points off 47.1 percent shooting to start the new season.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Lakers and San Antonio Spurs held preliminary talks involving Josh Richardson as Los Angeles seeks a trade partner for guard Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers have also held preliminary discussions with the Spurs in recent weeks, sources said, showing interest in three-and-D wing Josh Richardson.

So expect the Lakers to continue to keep tabs with the Spurs, Hornets and Pacers as a potential trade partner as the season wears on.

Richardson is off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. He's averaging 12.7 points off 47.1 percent shooting from the field.

He's also providing defense to the team and that is exactly what the Lakers need - a defender who can shoot the ball.

The Lakers are desperately in need of shooting and are off to a bad start at 0-3 to start the season.

With the Spurs in a rebuilding season, trading Richardson could help the team add more draft picks.

Should the Lakers offer Russell Westbrook (as many rumors have tied the Spurs to being a trade partner to make a Westbrook deal work financially) the Spurs could waive him should they opt to go that direction.