Spurs 113, Blazers 92: What they said after the game

The Spurs sweep the regular-season series versus the Blazers.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs swept the season series against the Blazers with a 113-92 win at home.

Keldon Johnson had 28 points to lead the team while Tre Jones added 18 points in the win. San Antonio also 30-plus points in the second and third periods to seal the win over Portland.

The Spurs move to 33-45 and will next play the Nuggets on the road on April 5.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Blazers.

SPURS

“Very good second half. First half, the focus just wasn’t there. I thought that the Trail Blazers played hard, physical in the win for all 48 minutes. Luckily, we woke up at halftime. We came out in the second half and did a good job defensively, board-wise, took care of the ball, and ended up with the win," said Gregg Popovich.

"We were playing terribly offensively and defensively, and we knew we had to pick it up, honestly. That was the key. We know we wanted to; We know what we are playing for. So, we feel like we had to bring the intensity, or we would’ve dropped a game that we need, that we should win," Johnson said.

"Beating a team four times is tough. No matter who’s out there, any team, four times is tough. He obviously got into us at halftime, stay focused, stick to your principles, and make sure you came out with the win," Keita Bates-Diop added.

BLAZERS

Greg Brown III