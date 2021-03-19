SPURS GAME DAY: DeRozan returns for bout against Cavaliers

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

CLEVELAND — San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

When, where: Friday, 7:00 p.m., Cleveland

All-time series record: Spurs lead 64-33

Last season: Cavaliers won series, 2-0

Season series: First meeting of the season

Last meeting: Cavaliers won 132-129 (OT), March 8, 2020

Cavaliers' last game: Won vs. Celtics, 117-110

Spurs' last game: Won vs. Bulls, 106-99

Cavaliers' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won 1

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won 2

Cavaliers' injury/inactive report: Taurean Prince, OUT (shoulder); Kevin Love, OUT (calf); Matthew Dellavedova, OUT (appendectomy).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Keita Bates-Diop, OUT (hamstring).

Spurs mount tremendous comeback to beat Bulls 106-99

The Spurs had one of their worst first halves in recent memory as Chicago built a 23-point lead, but won the second half 66-41 en-route to the fourth-biggest comeback in the NBA this season.

Starting center Jakob Poeltl had the best game of his career with a career-high 20 points and 16 rebounds, and in that dismal first half, he was the lone bright spot. There were injury scares for both Keldon Johnson and Lonnie Walker IV, but both got back up and kept attacking.

Coach Gregg Popovich was pleased with his team's ability to stick with it and finish the game strong after a brutal start.

"We played two great defensive quarters in the second half, spurred on by Patty Mills' aggressiveness, and it just seemed to infect everybody else," said Popovich. "Offensively we made a few shots, which we did not do in the first half, and Jakob had a wonderful game."

After his career night, Poeltl gave credit to his guards and other teammates who picked up the energy on defense.