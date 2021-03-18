Big Fun Pod: Without DeRozan, Aldridge, the Spurs' future is now

SAN ANTONIO — Listen to The Big Fundamental Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, or Podbean.
Over the last few games, the San Antonio Spurs have been without DeMar DeRozan, who's been absent to attend his father's funeral, and LaMarcus Aldridge, whose time with the Silver and Black is officially over. Without the two icons, the team has stepped into the future, relying on the core of young talent the Spurs have acquired over the last several years.
The Big Fun Pod talks about how bright that future could be, and what this handful of games have revealed about the young guys, particularly Jakob Poeltl and Lonnie Walker IV.
