SPURS GAME DAY: Silver and Black looking to win in Windy City

CHICAGO —
San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls
When, where: Wednesday, 7:00 p.m., Chicago
All-time series record: Spurs lead 55-35
Last season: Bulls won series 1-0
Season series: First meeting of the season
Last meeting: Bulls won 110-109, January 27, 2020
Bulls' last game: Won vs. Thunder, 123-102
Spurs' last game: Won vs. Pistons, 109-99
Bulls' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 2
Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won 1
Bulls' injury/inactive report: Garrett Temple: OUT (ankle).
Spurs' injury/inactive report: DeMar DeRozan: OUT (personal); Keita Bates-Diop, OUT (hamstring)
The San Antonio Spurs had just suffered a tough loss to the top team in the East, but bounced back on short rest with a dominant win over the Detroit Pistons that wasn't as close as the 109-99 final score indicated.
Eight Spurs scored nine points or more in DeMar DeRozan's absence, as Dejounte Murray led the way with 19 points, 10 boards and 6 assists. San Antonio shot 57% from the floor and 48% from deep.
"It was a good bounce-back game after last night," coach Gregg Popovich said after the win.
Popovich had high praise for rookie Devin Vassell, who had three triples and a pair of transition dunks, nearly setting a career high for scoring with 13 points.
"He's really a bright young man, he's got a great personality, good teammate, he absorbs things," Popovich said. "Being a rookie with no real training camp or summer, and then the COVID, he's been exceptional."