SPURS GAME DAY: Silver and Black looking to win in Windy City

CHICAGO — San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls

When, where: Wednesday, 7:00 p.m., Chicago

All-time series record: Spurs lead 55-35

Last season: Bulls won series 1-0

Season series: First meeting of the season

Last meeting: Bulls won 110-109, January 27, 2020

Bulls' last game: Won vs. Thunder, 123-102

Spurs' last game: Won vs. Pistons, 109-99

Bulls' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 2

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won 1

Bulls' injury/inactive report: Garrett Temple: OUT (ankle).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: DeMar DeRozan: OUT (personal); Keita Bates-Diop, OUT (hamstring)

The San Antonio Spurs had just suffered a tough loss to the top team in the East, but bounced back on short rest with a dominant win over the Detroit Pistons that wasn't as close as the 109-99 final score indicated.

Eight Spurs scored nine points or more in DeMar DeRozan's absence, as Dejounte Murray led the way with 19 points, 10 boards and 6 assists. San Antonio shot 57% from the floor and 48% from deep.

"It was a good bounce-back game after last night," coach Gregg Popovich said after the win.

Popovich had high praise for rookie Devin Vassell, who had three triples and a pair of transition dunks, nearly setting a career high for scoring with 13 points.