SPURS GAME DAY: Game against shorthanded Raptors a must-win for the Silver and Black

SAN ANTONIO — Live blog

First quarter

Derrick White drilled a three off the window to start the game, getting San Antonio going from deep.

White passed to Keldon Johnson for another three, then caught another feed from DeMar to make it 3-3 from beyond the arc for the Spurs.

DeMar DeRozan pumped, drew the foul and hit the shot, then Dejounte Murray got a second-chance bucket. Jakob Poeltl finished in the paint, putting the Spurs up 17-10.

OG Anunoby hit his third triple of the game, giving him 11 to start. Chris Boucher got a putback and hit a three to give Toronto the lead. After another Raptor three, Pop called timeout down 21-17.

San Antonio's bench unit came in, and Patty Mills dribbled around a screen to knock down a triple. Lonnie Walker IV drove, slowed down, and kicked it to Patty for another triple.

Mills drove, pulled it back, and pulled up to swish a mid-range shot. DeRozan fed Drew Eubanks and forced a foul. Drew hit the first and missed the second, but DeMar grabbed it and found Patty for his third triple of the game.

San Antonio Spurs. vs. Toronto Raptors

When, where: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Orlando

All-time series record: Spurs lead 35-14

Last season: Teams split series 1-1

Season series: Spurs lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs won 119-114, December 26, 2020

Raptor's last game: Lost vs. Hawks, 108-103

Spurs' last game: Won vs. Magic, 120-97

Raptor's last 10 games/streak: 3-7, lost 2

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, won 2

Raptor's injury/inactive report: Fred VanVleet, OUT (suspension); Jalen Harris, OUT (hip); DeAndre' Bembry, OUT (hamstring); Gary Trent Jr., OUT (ankle); Kyle Lowry, OUT (rest).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Trey Lyles, OUT (ankle); Gorgui Dieng, OUT (shoulder).

Fresh off a big win over the Magic in Orlando, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich didn't sugarcoat things when asked if the bus ride to Tampa Bay was a bonding experience.

"No," he said bluntly before a long, comedic pause. "It's difficult to bond with people who are asleep."

San Antonio is playing a particularly rough portion of their coronavirus-condensed schedule, in the middle of 10 games in 16 nights. Opportunities for rest will be few and far between, but this Raptors team is shorthanded, and a strong showing from the Spurs early could leave the fourth quarter as development time for the young guys and rest for everyone else.

Toronto will be without Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr. San Antonio is still missing Gorgui Dieng and Trey Lyles, but Lonnie Walker IV has made a huge impact in the three games since he's returned.

If the Spurs get their third-straight win tonight, they'll move above .500 once more. If they don't, it will be a missed opportunity they really can't afford at this stage in the season.

