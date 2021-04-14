BIG FUN POD: Will DeRozan's heroics swing the momentum for the Spurs?

With the Spurs now winners of two straight games, was DeMar DeRozan's game-winning shot versus the Mavericks the game-changer San Antonio needs for a playoff push?

DeMar DeRozan was clutch once again, hitting the game-winning shot over the Dallas Mavericks that broke the San Antonio Spurs' five-game losing streak. With the Spurs now winners of two straight games, was DeRozan's shot the game-changer San Antonio needs for a playoff push?

Podcast hosts Jackson Floyd, Joe Reinagel, and Tom Petrini also examine the latest report regarding DeRozan's looming free agency decision plus what Lonnie Walker IV's return to full health means for this team's second unit.