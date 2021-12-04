SPURS GAME DAY: Silver & Black eyeing second straight win after heroic performance from DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan hits game-winning shot as Spurs drop Mavs119-117

The Spurs broke a five-game losing streak with a buzzer-beating win over the Mavericks in Dallas behind 33 points, 8 assists and the game winner from DeMar DeRozan.

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic combined for 60, over half of the points for the Mavs, but pressure defense from the Spurs forced 8 turnovers from the pair. Dejounte Murray put up 25 points, 5 boards, 5 assists, and 4 steals, while Lonnie Walker IV had 13 off the bench including a poster dunk that was equal parts mean and powerful.