SPURS GAME DAY: Silver & Black eyeing second straight win after heroic performance from DeRozan

SAN ANTONIO —

San Antonio Spurs. vs. Orlando Magic

When, where: Monday, 7:00 p.m., Orlando

All-time series record: Spurs lead 45-19

Last season: Teams split series 1-1

Season series: Spurs lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs won 104-77, March 12, 2021

Magic's last game: Lost vs. Clippers, 125-98

Spurs' last game: Won vs. Mavericks, 119-117

Magic's last 10 games/streak: 3-7, lost 5

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, won 1

Magic's injury/inactive report: Otto Porter, Jr., OUT (foot); Gary Harris, OUT (injury management); Chuma Okeke, questionable (hip); Jonathan Isaac, OUT; Markelle Fultz, OUT.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Trey Lyles, OUT (ankle); Gorgui Dieng, OUT (shoulder)

DeMar DeRozan hits game-winning shot as Spurs drop Mavs119-117

The Spurs broke a five-game losing streak with a buzzer-beating win over the Mavericks in Dallas behind 33 points, 8 assists and the game winner from DeMar DeRozan.

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic combined for 60, over half of the points for the Mavs, but pressure defense from the Spurs forced 8 turnovers from the pair. Dejounte Murray put up 25 points, 5 boards, 5 assists, and 4 steals, while Lonnie Walker IV had 13 off the bench including a poster dunk that was equal parts mean and powerful.

Recap last night's action here.

   

