SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Sports & Entertainment Chairman Peter J. Holt has reaffirmed the team's commitment to San Antonio after a report that the ownership group would be selling a minority stake in the team.

"As an ownership group we remain 100 percent committed to the city of San Antonio," Holt said. "Every day we celebrate the amazing relationship that exists between our community, our fans and our Spurs. San Antonio is home, and will remain home."

A report from Variety states that the Spurs' ownership group is selling a minority stake in the team, and has retained Guggenheim Partners to manage the sale.

In February, SS&E sold the AHL San Antonio Rampage to the Vegas Golden Knights, and the team will be relocating to Nevada. Back in 2017, they sold the WNBA San Antonio Stars to MGM Resorts, and they have been playing in Las Vegas as the Aces.

