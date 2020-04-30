SAN ANTONIO — While there have been reports that some NBA executives are on the verge of writing off the rest of the 2019-20 season, Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said Thursday the Spurs remain "on board" to resume the campaign.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season seven weeks ago after Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the deadly virus that has killed more than 60,000 Americans.

"Our position all along is we want to do what's right for the league and for the fans," Buford said. "Every indication we've had -- I just got off a (team) presidents' call -- every intention is to return to play and try to create the best environment we can for the league, the fans, and we're on board with that."

Buford made his comments in a 35-minute Zoom video conference with the San Antonio media early Thursday afternoon.

"I think our message for the fans is the same message we have for our community and our nation," Buford said. " We miss them. I think we're all in uncharted territory. We would love to be able to interact with our community in a safe environment.

"I think the league's mission is to do that once we have all the information we need to be able to accomplish that in a way that protects our fans, our players, our staffs, the whole operations that go into how we present our game."

The NBA announced Monday that it won't reopen its practice facilities in "areas with relaxed social distancing guidelines" until at least May 8.

The league set the following guidelines for workouts at its facilities:

No more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time.

No head or assistant coaches could participate.

Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.

Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers or gyms.

Players must wear facemasks in team facilities at all times, except during physical activity, and team staffers must stand at least 12 feet away from players.

Before the country was turned on its head and live sports events still saturated our TV programming, the Spurs beat the Dallas Mavericks 119-109 on March 10 at the AT&T Center.

One day later, Silver stunned the sports world when he announced that the league was suspending the season.

Silver acted swiftly after Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, postponing the Jazz-Thunder game in the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City just before tipoff. As it turned out, Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell also tested positive.

The Spurs (27-36) trailed the Grizzlies by four games for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference when play was halted. San Antonio was 12th in the West standings with 19 games left on the schedule.

The Silver and Black have made the playoffs an NBA record-tying 22 consecutive seasons, all under coach Gregg Popovich, who has led the franchise to all five of its NBA titles.

San Antonio hasn't had a losing season since 1996-97, when Hall of Famer Tim Duncan was getting ready to graduate from Wake Forest.

