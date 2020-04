SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Give is doing exactly that, giving San Antonians access to WiFi amid the current coronavirus crisis.

Effective Monday, April 20th, the official nonprofit of Spurs Sports & Entertainment, will provide free WiFi daily from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

To connect, locals will park in Lot 3 and select the "spursgive" WiFi network.

In order to maintain social distancing practices, it is asked that participants stay in their cars.