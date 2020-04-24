SAN ANTONIO — As San Antonio healthcare workers fight coronavirus, gratitude is coming in the form of Mexican food and Spurs basketball.

On Thursday, Taco Bell and the Spurs teamed up to deliver 1,200 meals to San Antonio Methodist Healthcare System hospitals as a thank you for their important work.

"This was our way to say thank you to our healthcare workers who are true heroes,” a Taco Bell official said via email. "Providing a hot meal for this brave group of people allowed Taco Bell to take care of them while they continue to take care of us and the entire San Antonio community."

